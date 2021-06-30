MOBILE, Ala. --We are in the middle of a national blood shortage and it’s affecting local hospitals too.

Kasaundra King is just one of many donors inside of Lifesouth in Mobile who’s deciding to give back.

And it couldn’t come at a better time.

“Currently there is a national blood shortage. And of course, locally we are in emergency need for those as well”. says Angela Williams, District Community Development Coordinator.

Coordinator Williams says it’s tough to find donations. Especially around this time of year.

“Summer months are always a difficult time for us because people are on vacations. But even more so now because elective services are going forth.”

But for people like Terri Lynn Middleton, who choose to give their time and blood, it’s worth more than just a t-shirt.

“i started when I was 16, and because I was O negative, the people told me it would be important to give. This goes straight to local people."

“It makes me feel good. With everything going on in the world, to be able to reach out and help someone. I try to make that a goal for myself every day.” says Kausandra King.

And they’re saving lives here at home.