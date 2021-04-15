MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Happening today, the Downtown Mobile Alliance and Life-South Community Blood Centers will be hosting a mobile blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A blood donation truck will be in front of the Senior Bowl office in downtown Mobile. Anyone is welcome to give blood and save a life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.