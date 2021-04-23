MOBILE, Ala. --There is major concern for a Mobile wife and mother fighting COVID-19 in a Birmingham hospital.
According to her husband, Justin Wright, Dakota Vest-Wright is in stable condition. Tuesday night, doctors at UAB hospital had to prematurely deliver her baby boy almost 11 weeks early.
In honor of Dakota Wright, a blood drive will be held at the LifeSouth Donor Center. at 957 Hillcrest Road in Mobile.
The blood drive will be held on Saturday April 24 to Sunday, May 1.
The times of operation are as follows:
Saturday: 8 AM -3PM
Sunday: 12PM- 5PM
Monday and Tuesday: 9AM- 7PM
Wednesday-Friday: 9 AM- 5PM
Refreshments will be served.
