PRICHARD, Ala. --Blount High School and Indian Spring Elementary students were sent home to continue school remotely due to low water pressure, according to Mobile County Public Schools System.
Low water pressure means children couldn't wash their hands or flush toilets at the two schools.
All parents were notified of the health hazard and children have either been picked up or transported home by bus.
MCPSS say Prichard Water is working to get the issue resolved.
MCPSS officials will determine if students will return to these schools tomorrow and will notify parents when the decision is made.
