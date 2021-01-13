PRICHARD, Ala. --Blount High School and Indian Spring Elementary students were sent home to continue school remotely due to low water pressure on Wednesday, according to Mobile County Public Schools System.
Officials say those student will remain home and continuing remote learning on Thursday, January 14.
They say low water pressure means the students were unable to wash their hands or flush toilets at the two schools.
All parents were notified of the health hazard and children have either been picked up or transported home by bus.
MCPSS say Prichard Water is working to get the issue resolved.
