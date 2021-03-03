MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Alabama Events LLC is bringing you the first ever Boat Show on the Bay at Battleship Memorial Park.

Organizers say you can shop boats and goods from vendors across the Gulf Coast, play in the cornhole tournament hosted by Goula Cornhole, hang out with the Azalea Trail Maids, let the kids bounce in our inflatable fun zone, plus tons of other activities happening all weekend long. We can’t wait to see you at the boat show!

Tickets are available at boatshowonthebay.com or the ticket office at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

Dates & Times:

Friday March 5th 12PM-6PM

Saturday March 6th 9AM-6PM

Sunday March 7th 9AM-4PM

Ticket Information:

12 & Under are Free

1 Day Pass $8.00

3 Day Pass $20.00