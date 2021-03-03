MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Alabama Events LLC is bringing you the first ever Boat Show on the Bay at Battleship Memorial Park.
Organizers say you can shop boats and goods from vendors across the Gulf Coast, play in the cornhole tournament hosted by Goula Cornhole, hang out with the Azalea Trail Maids, let the kids bounce in our inflatable fun zone, plus tons of other activities happening all weekend long. We can’t wait to see you at the boat show!
Tickets are available at boatshowonthebay.com or the ticket office at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.
Dates & Times:
Friday March 5th 12PM-6PM
Saturday March 6th 9AM-6PM
Sunday March 7th 9AM-4PM
Ticket Information:
12 & Under are Free
1 Day Pass $8.00
3 Day Pass $20.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.