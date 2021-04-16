The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division will begin renovating the parking and shoreline areas at the Delta Port Marina.

That's at located at 5080 Green Drive in Coden in south Mobile County.

Work is set to begin on Monday, April 19. The improvements are estimated to take approximately four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Renovations to Delta Port Marina will include enhancing the riprap (rocky material) along the shoreline to improve erosion control, increasing the number of parking spaces and applying new aggregate (gravel) to all parking areas.

Delta Port Marina will remain open during the renovation project; however, access to the fishing pier and boat ramp maybe limited at times. Boaters and anglers are encouraged to exercise caution near the construction areas when visiting the marina. MRD will post project updates to its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AlabamaMarineResourcesDivision.

This project was funded through the federal Sport Fish Restoration Program, which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel and fishing equipment and through the sale of state fishing licenses.

For more information about Delta Port Marina or additional public boating access along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, visit www.outdooralabama.com/boating/coastal-alabama-boating-access or call the MRD Dauphin Island office at (251) 861-2882.