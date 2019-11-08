Police in Prichard have identified the body found in a burned vehicle on September 29.
Officers and firefighters were called to an entrance to Chickasabogue Park off of Shelton Beach Road after someone spotted the car on fire. After the fire was put out, crews noticed a body in the car.
The victim has been identified as James Pate.
According to a release by Prichard police, the Alabama Department of Forensic Science used DNA evidence removed from the body that night to confirm it was Pate.
At the time of the discovery, officials say the body was severely burned and investigators had not determined a cause of death or the identity of the victim.
