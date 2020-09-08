MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond amounts have been set in court for the three suspects charged with murder in the Angus Drive homicide.
The Mobile County District Attorney's Office gives the following information:
Kenndrell Pettway, 23, of Mobile -- bonds set at $150,000 for the murder charge and $3,000 for the attempting to elude charge.
Ricardo Pettway, 30, of Mobile -- bonds set at $150,000 for the murder charge and $3,000 for the attempting to elude charge.
Jacory Burage, 24, of Mobile -- bond set at $250,000.
The suspects are to have no contact with witnesses or the victim's family and no weapons in their possession.
Police say the body of 24-year-old Allen Wilson was found last week on Angus Drive South, near I-65 and Cottage Hill Road. Investigators say the three suspects are responsible for Wilson's death.
