MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In court in Mobile this morning, bond was denied for two brothers who are accused of murdering a college student in Semmes.
Dentzes Burrell, 18, and Warren Burrell, 20, are both charged with felony murder.
They are accused of shooting and killing Langston Nicholson, a 19-year-old college student, Saturday after what deputies say was a drug deal gone bad on Fernwood Loop in Semmes.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office released the following on Monday morning:
On February 08, 2020, at approximately 10:21 AM, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office was notified that shots had been fired in the area of Fernwood Loop N and Fernwood Loop W in Semmes, Alabama. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office was later contacted by a local hospital that a man, who was identified as Langston Nicholson, DOB: 12/27/00, had been transported by his friend in his personal vehicle to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Nicholson was pronounced dead upon their arrival. The vehicle that transported him to the hospital had four bullet holes on the driver's side rear door.
MCSO Detectives responded to the area of Fernwood Loop N and Fernwood Loop W and spoke with several witnesses in the area who heard 3-4 gunshots.
According to the 911 caller, she heard shots fired and saw a man running towards the residence of 8612 Fernwood Loop N.
During the investigation, MCSO Detectives discovered that the driver who took Nicholson to the hospital stated they went to the area to make a drug transaction. Dentzes and Warren Burrell approached their car with a gun pointing at the drivers head before transaction occurred. The driver became nervous and sped off and that is when shots were fired striking Nicholson.
MCSO Detectives arrested Dentzes Burrell and Warren Burrell for felony murder and they were transferred to Metro Jail.
