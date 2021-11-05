MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A judge on Friday denied a bond request by Marcello Tanner, the defendant accused of leading Mobile police officers on high-speed chase on Interstate 65 Wednesday night.
The late-night pursuit was caught on camera, and police say two children were in the backseat of the vehicle driven by Tanner the whole time.
Tanner, 36, of Mobile, remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.