MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A judge on Friday denied a bond request by Marcello Tanner, the defendant accused of leading Mobile police officers on high-speed chase on Interstate 65 Wednesday night.

The late-night pursuit was caught on camera, and police say two children were in the backseat of the vehicle driven by Tanner the whole time.

Tanner, 36, of Mobile, remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.