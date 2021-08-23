A Fairhope man already charged twice in Baldwin County with aggravated criminal surveillance is now charged with the same thing in Mobile. Patrick Scott Herron was denied bond in Mobile County Monday morning, August 23, 2021 after prosecutors said he snuck into a women’s restroom at a local church last month and took pictures of two women.

Herron has been in and out of jail in Baldwin County and Mobile County multiple times in the last six years. Each time, he’s been charged with taking pictures of unsuspecting women in public restrooms. Herron was convicted in Mobile Municipal Court of a 2015 misdemeanor charge of criminal surveillance.

“He did the same thing in the women’s restroom, where he was using his cell phone to view women as they were trying to use the bathroom in the stall at San Miguel and I think that that case did get some publicity and so, we’re on alarm here,” said Special Prosecutor for the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Johana Bucci.

Since then, Herron has been arrested twice in Baldwin County. Baldwin County prosecutors said he staked out women’s’ restrooms at Tanger Outlets in Foley in 2019 and Thomas Hospital Wellness Center in 2020, doing the same thing. Those cases are currently awaiting a Grand Jury review.

Patrick Herron had been out on bond in Baldwin County and was being monitored when prosecutors say he tested positive for drug use. Instead of revoking his bond, Assistant DA, Tandice Blackwood said a judge ordered him into a residential drug treatment program in Mobile. That’s when he’s accused of committing this latest crime.

Fast forward to the present - ADA Bucci said she intends to show that Patrick Herron continues to commit these crimes for his personal sexual gratification, which would make it a felony. There is concern that if he’s allowed to stay on the street, his actions could turn violent.

“At this point, I think it’s too early to tell. Once we get into his cell phone, we’ll be able to tell what his intentions really were and of course, we hope that it does not escalate and we’re going to do everything we can to prevent that type of behavior from escalating,” Bucci explained.

Patrick Herron is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning, August 24, 2021 in Mobile County District Court. Meanwhile, Baldwin County prosecutors have again requested his bond there be revoked considering these new charges. If found guilty and it’s determined Herron did this for sexual gratification, he would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Mobile Police have not released the name of the church Herron allegedly targeted.