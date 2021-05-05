MOBILE, Ala.-- Two suspects involved in the case of Samantha Moore, whose remains were found in April, had their bond hearings today.

Elliotte Robinson and Joshua Powell are charged with abuse of a corpse.

The State had requested no bond due to Robinson being on bond for multiple cases and Powell being on probation at the time of these new arrests.

Bond was denied for both men.

On August 8, 2020, Shelia Brunson reported her daughter, Samantha Moore, missing where Brunson last spoke to Moore on July 31, 2020 on the phone.

Through further investigation, Samantha Moore was seen at the Scenic Motel on Moffett Rd somewhere just shortly after the report was filed in early August.

According to MCSO, Moore was possibly in company with subjects Elliot Robinson and Joshua Powell.

MCSO states Moore then possibly overdosed and died while in their company while at the Scenic Motel.

Elliot Robinson was previously interviewed where he denied any involvement. Robinson is also currently in Metro Jail where federal drug charges are pending.

On April 19, 2021 Josh Powell was arrested by Saraland Police Department.

On April, 20, 2021, Josh Powell was interviewed by the Mobile County Sheriffs Office Major Crimes Unit.

Powell agreed to cooperate and gave information to investigators.

He stated that Moore purchased what he believed to be heroin from Elliot Robinson, he stated that after Moore ingested the drugs, she lost consciousness in Elliot's room and died where then Elliot and a subject by the name of Albert Murphy, wrapped Moore up in some a bed sheet.

Powell stated that he then followed Elliot and Albert in a separate vehicle to Paul Bayou Rd in Calvert where they then dumped her in a remote wooded area.

Powell then advised detectives that he would direct law enforcement to the location to Paul Bayou Rd.

Powell led MCSO Detectives to the location where skeletal remains were found.

Albert Murphy joined the other two suspects in on April 28, 2021 in Metro Jail. Murphy was arrested by Mobile Police during a traffic stop on unrelated charges.