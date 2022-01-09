Mobile, Ala. (WALA)—There are more details on the arrests made in connection to a missing Fairhope woman found dead in Mobile Friday. A bond hearing is set for Monday morning for the two people arrested.

44-year-old Tammy Wedgeworth, also known as Tammy Battaglia, was last seen by family and friends on New Year’s Day.

According to investigators, she left her Fairhope home around 9 p.m. in a white Ford F-150 heading for Mobile but never to return home. Six days later, her body was found in an undisclosed area in Mobile. Her truck was also found.

Two arrests were made late Friday.

33-year-old Kenneth Colburn was charged with murder and fraudulent use of Wedgeworth's credit card, and 35-year-old Amanda Miller was also charged with fraudulent credit card use.

It's still unclear if she knew the suspects.

Meanwhile her family, heartbroken and mourning, sent FOX 10 this statement:

"Tammy was my baby and the mother of 3 boys (Anthony 20, John 12, and Del 7). She will be missed by her family and many friends."

After reaching out to MPD, the exact location where her body was found has not been released.

FOX 10 is told this case will be sent to a grand jury.