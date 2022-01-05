A 19-year-old man remains in Mobile County Metro Jail being booked Monday night after a high-speed chase.

According to jail records, a bond hearing for Kentrel Williams of Mobile is scheduled Friday on two counts of attempting to elude and two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit.

Mobile police said it all started when officers pulled over a car near McVay Drive and Government Boulevard. When they walked up to the car, officers say they saw a gun in the backseat.

The driven then took off, sparking a chase on Interstate 65 exceeding speeds of some 100 mph, police said.

We're told it ended in Chickasaw when the car hit a fire hydrant.

Police say was one of three people in that car. All of them made a run for it, authorities said. Williams didn’t get far but the other two got away.