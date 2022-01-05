A 19-year-old man remains in Mobile County Metro Jail being booked Monday night after a high-speed chase.
According to jail records, a bond hearing for Kentrel Williams of Mobile is scheduled Friday on two counts of attempting to elude and two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit.
Mobile police said it all started when officers pulled over a car near McVay Drive and Government Boulevard. When they walked up to the car, officers say they saw a gun in the backseat.
The driven then took off, sparking a chase on Interstate 65 exceeding speeds of some 100 mph, police said.
We're told it ended in Chickasaw when the car hit a fire hydrant.
Police say was one of three people in that car. All of them made a run for it, authorities said. Williams didn’t get far but the other two got away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.