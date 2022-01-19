SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- A Semmes man accused in a shooting that injured another man Tuesday was arrested and subsequently released from the Mobile County Metro Jail.

Adam David Lamarand, 40, is charged with second-degree assault. But he claimed the shooting was in self-defense, authorities said.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Timber Woods Drive off of Coleman Dairy Road.

One wounded in Mobile County shooting MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Sheriff's Office said one person was wounded in …

Detectives with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Lamarand and the victim, 38-year-old William Wayne Dearman of Semmes, knew each other. The victim's mother called 911 and said her son was wounded. According to MCSO, the bullet struck Dearman’s right hand, exited and then grazed his right lower abdomen. Dearman was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies interviewed witnesses who said Lamarand shot Dearman and fled to his residence which was down the street in the 7300 block of Timber Woods Ct. Family members who said they witnessed the shooting said Dearman returned home from work to retrieve some tools that he needed for his job. Lamarand stopped at Dearman’s house and began to argue while he remained in his car and Dearman was in the street, according to investigators. Shortly after arguing began, witnesses said they heard a gunshot and Dearman fled inside his house., authorities said.

Dearman and witnesses both confirmed the shooter’s name and where he lived, authorities said.

Detectives went to the suspect’s home. During the questioning, Lamarand consented to a search of his vehicle, where investigators said they found the weapon allegedly used in the shooting.

Lamarand told investigators that he was defending himself. However, no weapon was found on the victim, authorities said.

At the time of the shooting, Lamarand was out on a bond from a criminal mischief/domestic violence charge.

A bond hearing on the shooting is set for Thursday morning.