MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A traffic stop in Midtown resulted in a cocaine trafficking charge for a Mobile man Tuesday night.

Kenneth Dandra Hall, 43, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop near Government Street and Ann Street around 8 p.m. The driver, identified as Hall, was detained, and during an inventory of the vehicle, officers discovered 58 grams of powdered cocaine and cash, MPD said.

Hall remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail on Wednesday. A bond hearing is set for Thursday morning, according to jail records.