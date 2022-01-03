Two suspects in two high-profile shootings are back in jail, following brief court hearings Monday morning.

William Tricksey, who’s suspected of shooting two children in a drive-by, was given a bond, with restrictions.

Tricksey's bond was set at $90,000. If he posts bond he'll be on house arrest and he’ll be wearing an ankle monitor.

Kailyyn Harris, accused of shooting and killing Grace Carter while she was in church, was denied bond.

Harris was already on probation on another charge.

Both shootings happened on the same night hours apart, both suspects arrested days later.

"It wasn't me man," Tricksey said as he was being taken to Metro Jail. "Yeah I'm sorry it happened but it wasn't me."

Harris appeared to be remorseful as she spoke on Carter's death before being taken to Metro.

"Yes I'm sorry and I didn't intend to do it," Harris said. "And anybody that know me know I got a good heart, and I ain't intend to do this. Can y'all please forgive me?"

According to jail records, Harris and Tricksey are scheduled to be back in court Thursday.