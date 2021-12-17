MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Bond was denied for a man accused robbing another man at a local hotel.

Twenty-one-year-old Thomas Rogers was arrested after police were called to the Homewood Suites on the Interstate 65 Service Road Thursday night.

According to police, the victim’s car was stolen at gunpoint as he was coming back to his hotel room.

Officers were able to track the victim's iPad, which was in the vehicle, and that's how they found Rogers.

His court date is set for Tuesday.