MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County District Attorney's Office said a decision on bond was delayed for a suspect charged with rape, kidnapping and robbery.
Edward Pettway, 28, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
Arraignment is set for set for Wednesday. Prosecutors said Pettway's bond could be addressed during that hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.