MOBILE, Ala. --Alexis Gertrude Young, 37, of Mobile, was booked into the jail on a murder charge on August 11, jail records show.
According to the Mobile DA's Office, bond has been set at $150,000 and a preliminary hearing has been set for October 27.
The Mobile Police Department said that on Monday at approximately 9:45 p.m. officers responded to Cedar Trace Apartments, at 601 Village Green Drive after receiving a report of someone shot.
Upon arrival, officers found the 30-year-old male victim, identified as Aaron Williams, deceased inside an apartment.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Young was responsible for the victim’s death, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.