MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing was held Wednesday for Titiana Shelton who is charged with the murder of Klintaveus Thompson.
Shelton was arrested for the fatal shooting of Thompson at John’s Seafood over the weekend. Bond was set at $150,000. Her arraignment has been set for May 19.
Officers were called to the seafood market on Springhill Avenue where the 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. Thompson was rushed to the hospital but he did not survive.
The deadly shooting was the fourth of five homicides in Mobile this weekend.
