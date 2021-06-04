MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Murder suspect Jerome Garmon was in court this morning for a bond hearing.

The 16-year-old suspect was given a $200,000 cash or corporate surety bond. If he makes bond, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

Police say Garmon is responsible for the deadly shooting Sunday night on Wesley Lane in the Greenwich Hills neighborhood of Mobile.

Through their investigation, police homicide detectives determined he was responsible for the death of Jamarion Lee, 15, police said.