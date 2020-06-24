MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing was held Wednesday for a man charged in the 1999 cold case murder of Marcel Chandler.
Defendant Dammon Wright had a bond set at $50,000.
Police say the 40-year-old turned himself in to the Mobile County Metro Jail Monday, June 22. He is the second individual charged in Chandler's murder.
Officers found the 24-year-old victim murdered the night of Dec. 13, 1999 in the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road.
Investigators connected 42-year-old Jamelle Thomas to Chandler’s death. Earlier this month, a murder warrant was signed for the arrest of Thomas.
Officials say Wright is to have no contact with the victims family and is forbidden from possessing a firearm.
His preliminary hearing is set for July 1.
