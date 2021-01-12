MOBILE, Ala. --On January 9, 2020, MPD began investigating a Brinks truck robbery at a Chevron gas station on Higgins Road. Three people ended up being arrested in connection to the robbery, including the driver of the truck.
Police officials say that 25 year-old Jonah Bessard has been arrested on charges of theft of property and theft conspiracy.
The other two in connection to the crime were identified as 22 year old Sierra Overton and 24 year old Isaiah Campbell.
According to police Overton is Bessard's girlfriend and is charged with receiving stolen property and theft conspiracy.
Campbell was identified as Bessard's brother and also charged with theft of property and theft conspiracy.
All three of the defendants received $50,000 bond in their bond hearing today with 10% cash component. An arraignment hearing has been set for tomorrow.
