MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond was set Friday at $100,000 for a 50-year-old Mobile woman charged in the stabbing death of 40-year-old Demarco Mitchell.
Mitchell appeared to have stab wounds to his body when his body as found Saturday by Mobile police officers responding to Eastwyck Apartments on Village Green Drive East.
Youlanda Shiree Bell, charged with murder in the case, was at the scene when officers arrived, police said.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 5.
Bell remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.
