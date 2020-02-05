MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and robbery had bond set at $267,000 in his case this morning in court in Mobile.
Edward Pettway, 28, who remains at Mobile County Metro Jail on those charges, will return to court on Feb. 26 for an arraignment.
Authorities say he will also be picking up a federal carjacking charge
Authorities also say Pettway's history includes two prior convictions of second-degree assault and shooting into an occupied building.
