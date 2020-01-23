MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A judge set bond at $120,000 for robbery and shooting suspect Reginald Blevins in court in Mobile Thursday morning.
That was a day after Judge Joe Basenberg shut down a bond hearing when Blevins could be seen yawning on a courtroom video monitor.
The judge called Blevins' actions "insolent behavior" and suggested he "continue his nap."
Blevins had only been out of prison for about two months when he allegedly shot a convenience store clerk and robbed the store.
In the proceeding Thursday morning, the state indicated it believes Blevins to be a danger to community due to a serious record dating back to 2002.
The judge called the crime "callous behavior." Basenberg went above the maximum assault bond amount, which is usually up to $30,000.
The bond amounts wound up at $60,000 total cash bond on a robbery first charge and another $60,000 total cash bond on an assault second charge.
If Blevins makes bond, he is ordered to have no contact with the victim or the convenience store location, have no weapon of any kind in his possession, and to have home confinement with electronic monitoring.
Blevins mother maintains her son has a drug problem.
