Curtis Anthony Womack Jr., the third suspect charged with murder in the death of University of South Alabama professor Dr. Matthew Wiser, made his first court appearance today at his bond hearing.
The 23-year-old, who faces a felony murder charge, has a bond set at $150,000. He entered a not guilty plea.
Womack's arrest comes two months after police arrested Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons and charged them with killing Wiser during a home invasion in West Mobile. Detectives said Wiser, an economics professor at USA, was shot to death inside his house on Gaillard Drive on November 20, 2019.
During court hearings for Scott and Timmons, detectives said a Nintendo Switch played a role in arresting the suspects.
Prosecutors said the suspects were on a burglary spree through several neighborhoods and ended up at Wiser's home. According to investigators, Wiser's Nintendo Switch was taken from the home and was later turned on and connected to the internet.
