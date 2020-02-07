MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In court in Mobile Friday morning a judge set bond in the amount of $175,000 for the suspect in a hit-and-run murder case.
Trenton Thornton, 31, was arrested and charged with murder and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle Wednesday night.
He's accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Patrick Edwards.
Edwards family stood in solidarity during the entire bond hearing. Edwards death was Tuesday night, so the wounds are still fresh.
"This was a senseless crime that happened to my brother," said Azell Edwards, the victim's brother. "He didn't deserved what happened to him."
Edwards described his brother as a beautiful soul.
"He was a good guy. He would help anybody. My brother hung with mentally challenged people," Azell Edwards explained. "He had a beautiful heart. He would help anybody. He loved people. He loved life."
The judge set bond amounts at $150,000 for the murder charge, $20,000 for the charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle and $5,000 for a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Investigators found Thornton and the car he was allegedly driving when the accident happened on Autumn Drive West Wednesday.
Mobile Police said Thornton and Edwards were driving on Michigan Avenue when Thornton hit Edwards then drove off.
Investigators said Edwards, who was in the car with his wife, followed Thornton to Gulf Field Drive. Detectives said Edwards got out of the car and went to Thornton's window, and Thornton shot him through the window, 3 to 4 times.
Police said Edwards drove off from the scene after he was shot but crashed into a fence at the corner of Gulf Field Drive and Central Drive and died.
Thornton and the vehicle he was allegedly driving was found Wednesday night at his grandmother's home on Autumn Ridge Drive, according to Mobile Police.
Investigator said Thornton's grandmother answered the door and told detectives that he was in the house. For about 45 minutes to an hour, police said they called Thornton with no response.
Detectives said Thornton's mother had to convince him to surrender.
The judge ordered that Thornton have no contact with the victim's fiancee or family and that he cannot have any possession of a firearm during the case.
Detectives called what happened a stand off, but Thornton's attorney Chase Dearman disagreed.
"The truth of the matter was it was an American citizen absolutely exercising their constitutional right. They don't have to answer the door unless somebody has a warrant," Dearman said.
Dearman added that Thornton is a retired Marine who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and was honorably discharged, in hopes the judge would have mercy.
Thornton pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 3.
In lieu of bond, Thornton remains held at Mobile County Metro Jail.
