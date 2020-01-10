CITRONELLE, Ala. --Court documents today reveal Donald Crocker was driving 100 miles an hour wen he crashed his SUV in Citronelle last month. Two people were killed in the crash. And two other people in the vehicle were injured.
Crocker's bond is now set for $250,000. And he is being charged with two counts of murder. If Crocker does make bond, he will have to give up his license.
His preliminary hearing is set for later this month.
