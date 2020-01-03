MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In court in Mobile Friday morning, bond was set at $100,000 for a man accused of kidnapping a local taxi driver at gunpoint and forcing her to drive hundreds of miles out of state.
According to authorities, Tony Levestear Scott Jr. of Pensacola kidnapped a Mobile taxi driver and forced her to drive him across state lines. They say he used a false name when calling for a taxicab.
Mobile Police say that on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at approximately 9:32 p.m., the victim, who is a taxi driver for zTrip of Mobile, picked up a customer at the Popeyes restaurant at 1966 Government St. Police say that say during the trip, the suspect produced a handgun and forced the driver to drive him across state lines.
Once in Georgia, in Crawford County, the victim was released by the suspect on the side of the highway and he then attempted to run her over with the vehicle, according to authorities.
According to MPD, the car soon ran out of gas and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was located in Monroe County, Georgia following a K-9 track.
The victim was returned safely to Mobile.
