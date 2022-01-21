MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A judge in Mobile set bond Friday morning for the man accused of killing his mother in a sword attack and wounding two other relatives.

Bond was set at $750,000 on the murder charge against Damien Washam, 23, who is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail. He is also charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault, attempting to elude and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Bond amounts on the other charges: $30,000 for the attempted murder, $15,000 for the assault, $1,000 for attempting to elude and $1,000 for marijuana possession

The attack happened Sunday in the 6700 block of Mausap Road in the Semmes and Eight Mile area.

Helen Nettles Washam, 61, was killed.

The injured included an uncle, George Washington Nettles, 52, who was bedridden with Cerebral palsy, and who had severe lacerations to his face, authorities said. Another victim, Desmon Washam, a son of the deceased and brother of the suspect, received lacerations to his wrist.