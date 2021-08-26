MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man who investigators said crashed his car and killed a man cutting grass had a bond hearing on Thursday.

Calvin Brewer, 54, is charged with reckless murder in the death of Heath Byrd. Byrd was on a lawnmower cutting grass in front of his home on Sunday when he was struck by a Corvette driven by Brewer.

Prosecutors said Brewer was under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the car on Lott Road and rolled over, hitting Byrd.

A judge set Brewer's bond at $250,000 and ordered him to surrender his license and to not drive any type of vehicle. He was still in jail as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Brewer is due in court for an arraignment hearing in late September.