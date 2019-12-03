MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond has been set for a Mobile grandfather who is accused of shooting his grandson on Thanksgiving.
The 25-year-old grandson received life-threatening injuries during the incident that happened Thursday evening at Pecan Cove Apartments, at 1801 Holt Road, according to authorities. He was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Police on Tuesday told FOX10 News the victim has been moved from intensive care to a hospital room, where he is recovering.
David Timmons, 58, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He remains in Mobile County Metro Jail.
Bond has been set for $150,000, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
