MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond was set in court Tuesday for sexual abuse suspect Terry Lee Beasley.

A judge set the total bond at $33,500, which breaks down as $10,000 for a first-degree sexual abuse charge, $20,000 for a first-degree attempted rape charge, $2,500 for an unlawful imprisonment charge and $1,000 for a harassment charge.

Beasley, 56, of Mobile, is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail following his arrest Saturday.