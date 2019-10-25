MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In court Friday morning, bond was set for Tremain Johnson, the suspect in the murder of Shameka Stabler.
Stabler was shot several times in the upper torso and found wounded in a car on I-165 in Prichard on Wednesday.
A judge set bond at $150,000 for the murder charge and $15,000 for a charge of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, with a $10,000 cash component.
The judge appointed a lawyer to represent Johnson, and that lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his client's behalf. Johnson's arraignment also was held.
An assistant district attorney called the shooting retaliatory.
Weeks before she was killed, Stabler was the lone survivor of a shooting on Oct. 3 in Prichard.
The judge ordered the defendant to have no contact with the victim's family after hearing the defendant had reached out to Stabler’s daughter.
According to the ADA, Johnson said in a statement he felt Stabler had something to do with his brother’s suicide and he "flagged her down in her car and started shooting at her."
Johnson will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14.
