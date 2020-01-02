MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two suspects charged with murder in the death of a 21-year-old Mobile man were in court this morning for a bond hearing.
A judge set bond amounts for 31-year-old David Hernandez and 21-year-old Marcos Oslan. Hernandez is now being held on $150,000 bond. The bond amount for Oslan is set at $250,000.
Arraignments for both are set for Jan. 9.
Hernandez and Oslan were arrested last month in Jacksonville, Fla., and on New Year's Eve they were booked into Mobile County Metro Jail after extradition from Florida.
The men, who are from Puerto Rico, are accused in the killing of Tracie Dennis. Authorities found Dennis' body buried behind a home on Marcus Drive.
Authorities say Hernandez has a contracting business and that Oslan lived with him. They say the victim went to Hernandez's home because he thought he was owed money. Authorities believe it was Oslan who shot Dennis.
Prosecutors say the victim was shot in the head and shoulder and was stabbed seven times.
The body was found with hands and feet bound.
Authorities say Oslan confessed to the crime when the two suspects were questioned by police in Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.