MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Office just before 10 a.m. told FOX10 News a suspect is in custody hours after a double homicide in Coden.
The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Kendall Sprinkle and 25-year-old Nhat Tran. Authorities have arrested 31-year-old Shane Marceaux.
The Bayou La Batre Police Department is the lead agency investigating a double homicide on Rock Road in early Friday morning.
According to a Mobile County Sheriff's Office online crime map, a shooting was reported at that location during the predawn hours.
