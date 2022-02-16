MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Box Owt is a container park style food court that’s being built in the heart of Downtown Mobile

“Looking to empower up and coming food entrepreneurs,” said Box Owt CEO Artious Walker.

It’s all the concept of Artious Smac Walker who also owns Smac’s Shack food truck. Walker says he would normally lease this lot on dauphin street every Mardi Gras.

“You just sit here and you dream and think of bigger ideas you can do,” added Walker.

That idea turned into Box Owt which will have containers like this one that will feature different food vendors and even a daiquiri shop. The building next door will have dessert options and indoor dining. Crews are still working on the property but those downtown were able to get a sneak peek during the first Mardi Gras weekend last week.

“There’s plenty more bulldozers that have to go through here but doing this gives our vendors that are going to be part of Box Owt an opportunity to showcase their gifts to the world,” added Walker.

One of those vendors is Maurice White. Owner of Big White’s Wings who made his Mobile debut at last week’s opening.

“It was constant. They were sitting down and constantly coming back up and telling me man I love them fries man,” said White.

White says the opening was a success, but what’s more telling is the reception while the park is still under construction.

“I looked at them sitting down eating and enjoying themselves inside an area that isn’t even ready yet. You know it’s not even ready and they’re already enjoying it,” added White.

Something Walker says is encouraging as they move full speed ahead with the park.

“For the community to embrace it and say hey we’re ready for this. It was just really empowering," said Walker.

If you want to get a taste of what Box Owt has to offer the vendors here will be open every parade day during Mardi Gras starting about an hour before the first parade each day. Walker says he hopes to have everything finished and completely open in about six months.