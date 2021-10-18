Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- The entire nation is mourning the loss of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The first black joint chief’s chairman and secretary of state died Monday morning from COVID-19 complications. Powell always supported the youth.

“Regardless of the level of Government that he achieved, when he was a soldier, the Joint Chief of Staff, or Secretary of State, he always believed in the power of young people in our communities,” Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama CEO Tim Wills said.

Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama CEO Tim Wills told FOX 10 Powell’s leadership and dedication was felt all throughout the organization.

"One of his most famous speeches at the Boys and Girls club was focused around 'it's easier to build kids, but we default to building jails in our country'. And he just empowered and pushed us to believe in young people in every level," Wills said.

And it had a lot to do with his upbringing growing up as the son of Jamaican immigrants.

While being in front of the public during his time in Washington, he would also make sure to make time to appear at several Boys and Girls clubs across the country.

"Whether if it's at the Boys and Girls Club, the kid that lives next door from you, or the kid that lives down the block from you, I think he would want us to continue to push and invest in kids. And to speak up when we're making the wrong investments in our community and in our state," Wills said.

Colin Powell was 84 years old.

After his passing, Willis hopes others will follow in his example. And he says it starts with your community.

And if you want to help with your local boys and girls club, you can visit this website to find out more information.