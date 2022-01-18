MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama has announced the opening of Learning Resource Centers to accommodate school children from the Mobile County Public School System.
Branches will be open Jan. 18-21 from 8 am to 5:30 pm. The Learning Resource Centers are free of charge for club members and have a $30 membership registration fee for non-members.
Features of the program include:
• Safe space for virtual learning.
• Masks are required.
• Temperature checks are required.
• Kids will bring their lunch.
Participating locations
Bernard Malkove Branch
Kiwanis Branch
Semmes Branch
Optimist Branch
Sonny Callahan Branch
