MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- When third-grader Bandon Kendrick noticed that some of his classmates at Pine Grove Elementary School didn't have anything to eat or drink during snack time, "Brandon's Mission" was born.
Brandon arranged a stock of snacks and drinks to be on hand in the classroom for students in need. And, he didn't stop with his class -- his initiative spread through classrooms at Pine Grove and is now underway in a neighboring school.
(0) comments
