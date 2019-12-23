MOBILE, Ala. – On Sunday, December 22, 2019 at approximately 8:26 p.m., Mobile Police responded to the 2000 block of Steiner Street in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims inside the residence. The victims were pronounced deceased on the scene.
The victims have been identified as 68-year-old George Longshaw and 44-year-old Harold Wallace.
This is an active homicide investigation.
