MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Brett Favre fans turned out in downtown Wednesday night to see the NFL Quarterback Hall of Famer in person. The event was also a fundraiser for Special Spectators -- a nonprofit that gives sick kids all access VIP experiences to college game days.

Favre was initially set to be here last year for his 30th anniversary of playing in the Senior Bowl. With the pandemic forcing last year's event to go virtual -- Favre agreed to be here in person this year.

Moe's Original BBQ playing host to the event.

"It is so great to be able to do this in person. To see the families we have served since 2014 at past Reese's Senior Bowls. And see them and see these kids and how much they've grown and how great they look," said Blake Rockwell, Special Spectators Founder and Executive Director.

For 20 years Special Spectators has been giving sick kids incredible opportunities to meet college athletes and coaches. Keaton Krebs is a Special Spectator Alumni -- in remission from leukemia.

"It was great. The year that I came Baker Mayfield was out here and I got to meet him. It was very exciting being out there and meeting all of the players," recalled Keaton.

Up for auction -- several specialty helmets -- including a split Packers/Southern Miss helmet signed by Brett Favre.

It was also an opportunity to meet some of this year's 2022 Senior Bowl players there to sign autographs and take pictures.

"I feel like it's been great. There has been a lot of competition -- schedules are real busy. I feel like the best part about it -- is you're competing with the best guys in the nation from every college," said Jerome Ford, 2022 Senior Bowl Player from Cincinnati.

That split helmet has nothing on Jan Koethe's jersey -- representing all four pro teams Favre has played for.

"Lee: You've got it all covered? -- I've got it all covered! (laughs)," said Koethe.

She and her husband came from Florida to see Favre -- her all-time favorite player.

"He just brought the love of football that I used to have with my dad back again and he was just so much fun to watch," said Koethe.

The man of the hour not only drawing a crowd but taking the time for a Q&A.

"Pat Greenwood: Lets talk about your time at the Senior Bowl -- that was like 2010 or 2011? (laughs). Favre: More like four score and seven years ago... 1990."

A very humble Favre -- recalling his Senior Bowl experience 31 years ago.

"I remember when I got selected to play and what an honor -- just like the Pro Bowl," recalled Favre. "And of course -- a lot of guys come from a long ways to play in this game... I came from right down the road in Mississippi. And of course I had all 30 or 40 however many it was in the stands. But it was a great experience."

Favre also took time to sign autographs and take pictures.

Special Spectators expects to raise around $25,000 at this year's event. This year's Special Spectator Kids will get to take part in Friday morning's Senior Bowl practice, the parade later that night, and the big game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.