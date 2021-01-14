MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The three suspects accused in the Brinks armored truck robbery plead not guilty to the charges against them.
Jonah Bessard, his girlfriend Sierra Overton, and his brother Isaiah Campbell are accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from the truck.
Mobile Police say it was an inside job. Bessard, who was employed by Brinks, told investigators he was parked at a gas pump at the Chevron gas station on Higgins and Tufts Road -- January 5th -- when two armed men approached him at gunpoint -- getting away with the cash.
Requests to have their bonds reduced were denied. All three are set to be back in District Court February 18th for a preliminary hearing.
