GRAND BAY, Ala (WALA) -- Nothing was found at a Grand Bay property on Tuesday during a search for Brittney Wood more than eight years after she disappeared.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent more than five hours digging in a heavily wooded area behind a home on Ramsey Boulevard
Brittney’s mom, Chessie Wood, is devastated that this lead was another dead end.
“I thought it might be the time I could tell her baby that we finally found your mommy and still I got to tell her again, we don’t know,” she said.
The goal of the search over the past two days was to provide closure for Brittney’s family.
Investigators dealt with extremely thick brush which kept all the digging out of sight.
MCSO was led to the Grand Bay property after the new age-progressed picture prompted a tip last week.
“After Styx River this was the most promising lead, she’s not here,” Chessie said. “What can you do.”
Brittney vanished more than eight years ago. Police believe her uncle Donnie Holland killed her then killed himself days later.
Police say at one point the property searched on Tuesday was owned by a friend of Holland.
“There are people out here that know and I would ask that they check their conscience and do the right thing even if they call anonymously,” said Capt. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. “The family has a right to bury their loved one.”
That is all Brittney’s mom wants a chance to give her daughter a proper goodbye more than eight years after she disappeared.
“Know the next lead you’ll see us right back out her,” Chessie said. “I made that promise and I’m not going to break it. I’m going to bring Brittney wood home before I die.”
Investigators really need your help in this case. If you know anything, call police.
