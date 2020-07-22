MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Brittney Wood’s mother, Chessie Wood, is grateful her daughter has not been forgotten about eight years later.
Chessie hopes the new age-progressed picture prompts a lead that brings her home.
“I was scared to see what she looked like, even though I really wanted to see it, I was scared to see it,” she said.
The age-progression was made by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, something they have done about 7,000 times.
“I won’t give up hope, but it’s hard to hang on and then just out of the blue I find out that the national center has done this photo,” Chessie said.
In the months after Brittney disappeared in 2012, nearly a dozen of her family members were arrested, some later prosecuted as part of a child sex abuse ring.
Brittney was last seen at her uncle’s house near Styx River.
That same uncle, Donnie Holland, killed himself just days later. Police believe he had something to do with her disappearance.
“Someone that was close to Donald Holland back in 2012 may have information about where Brittney is,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Corley, Mobile Police’s lead investigator on the case.
After our story aired on Tuesday night, Mobile Police said they got a tip.
Brittney’s mom hopes it can be the one to end their eight years of waiting.
“When I learned some what of the tip and learned that it had some true basis to it that’s when my hope really flooded back, this could be something to it,” Chessie said.
Chessie said that they plan to go out to the area where the tip referenced to search in the next two weeks.
