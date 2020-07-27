GRAND BAY, Ala (WALA) – There is a new tip into the disappearance of Brittney Wood and it is prompting a search in Grand Bay.
Chessie Wood, Brittney’s mom, said she just wants Brittney found and hearing about this latest search gives her hope.
“I’m just hoping that she’s there,” she said. “I really hope that after eight years we can bring her home.”
The search for Brittney, who has been missing since 2012, is happening on a property on Ramsey Boulevard.
MCSO started the search and dig at the property early Monday morning, but rain stopped them.
We are told a K9 alerted to something in the backyard.
This new effort was prompted by a tip last week after our story on the new age-progressed picture.
“We only can take it day for day and for today, I’m hoping the weather moves off, they can dig and hopefully my baby’s there,” Chessie said.
Brittney was last seen in 2012 at her uncle’s house near Styx River. That same uncle, Donnie Holland, killed himself just days later. Police say he is the prime suspect.
Over the years, there have been numerous searches, including on Ramsey Boulevard, but with the new tip and the hit from the dog investigators are back.
“I was upset until I heard that a dog had hit and I know how dogs are they are not 100% reliable, but it all changed at that moment,” Chessie said.
A new picture prompting a new tip, now a promising lead for a family searching for answers.
“I want her found,” Chessie said. “For 8 years I believed that everyone needs to rest in peace, but yet on the other hand it will kill every bit of hope I ever had.”
Chessie says the family will be out at the Grand Bay property every day with investigators, until the search is done.
