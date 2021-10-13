Family and friends gathered Wednesday at the senior citizen's center of Dauphin Island Parkway to honor Private First Class Taylor Howard on his 103th birthday.

"We are blessed on his side of the family" said his daughter, Sandra Howard Adams. "Both of his parents lived to be almost 100. He had a sister who passed away at 101 and his baby sister just turned 100. To still have him with us is just unimaginable. It's quite an honor."

She said her father has a tenacity for life, operated a movie theater for kids in the community for years and even drove himself to and from his daily duties until he was 97.

Members of the 92nd infantry Division Buffalo Soldiers were also on hand for the event.